Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2021

Now in their fifth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards are vital in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

We were very pleased to receive a total of 1,391 nominations for the awards this year, including over 850 individual nominees, so to make the finalists' list is a real achievement.

In particular, we had a high number of entries for our new Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year accolade, demonstrating women are playing a leading role in the huge transformation of this important area of the market.

Investment Week is also pleased to announce our first finalists for the new Investment Industry Leader of the Year category, open to women holding senior leadership roles who are inspiring their teams and driving real change in the sector.

Nominees had to complete a questionnaire to progress further in the awards process, giving details about their careers, recent achievements, help for others in the sector, as well as a short testimonial to support their entry. These submissions were then considered by our judging panel to choose our finalists.

Investment Week would like to thank our judging panel for giving their time and expertise to help decide the finalists and winners this year.

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 25 November.

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 25 November.

Finalists 2021

Investment Analyst of the Year



Sophie Aldrich, Oaktree Capital Management

Tineke Frikkee, Waverton Investment Management

Senan Kiran, Muzinich & Co.

Natalie Peers, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Amarachi Seery, Janus Henderson Investors

Anjli Shah, abrdn

Sarah Thomas, BlackRock

Amy Walker, Peel Hunt

Fund Selector of the Year



Kalinka Dyankova, Lyxor UK

Rose Evans, BlackRock

Meera Hearnden, Parmenion

Paris Jordan, Waverton Investment Management

Lucy Kupczak, Nexus IM

Shannon Lancaster, Ravenscroft

Sarah Miller, Redington

Sophie Outhwaite, Stanhope Capital

Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)



Julia Angeles, Baillie Gifford

Christine Baalham, Ninety One

Noelle Cazalis, Rathbones

Jian Shi Cortesi, GAM Investment Management

Emily Fletcher, BlackRock

RaeHyun Koh, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Dharma Laloobhai, BlackRock

Kate Morrissey, HSBC Asset Management

Alison Porter, Janus Henderson Investors

Anjli Shah, abrdn

Stephanie Wu, HSBC Asset Management

Fund Manager of the Year (Small to medium firms)



Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co.

Laurence Bensafi, RBC Global Asset Management

Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management

Charlotte Cuthbertson, Premier Miton Investors

Tatjana Greil Castro, Muzinich & Co.

Polina Kurdyavko, BlueBay Asset Management

Grace Le, Artemis

Rachel Reutter, J O Hambro Capital Management

Hoy Wan, Premier Miton Investors

Wealth Manager of the Year



Gretchen Betts, Magenta Financial Planning

Anna Blomqvist, HSBC Private Bank

Sandra Dailidyte, Brown Shipley

Rachel Efetha, Anstee & Co

Rebecca Fournier D'Albe, Hawksmoor Investment Management

Janet Mui, Brewin Dolphin

Joanna Pennington-Jones, Rathbone Investment Management

Ines Uwiteto, 7IM

Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)



Justine Anderson, BlackRock

Issie Armstrong, Aviva Investors

Georgina Brittain, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Stephanie Butcher, Invesco

Amrita Chauhan Sanyal, HSBC Asset Management

Julie Dickson, Capital Group

Stephanie Kelly, abrdn

Aileen Mathieson, abrdn

Kate Morrissey, HSBC Asset Management

Joanna Munro, HSBC Asset Management

Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock

Investment Woman of the Year (Small to medium firms)



Helena Bakunowicz, The Investment Boutique

Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co.

Susie Bewell, Raymond James

Carla Brown, Oakmere Wealth Management

Anne Foster, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Verona Kenny, 7IM

Uma Rajah, CapitalRise

Vicky Ryan, Embark Investments

Julia Warrander, Affinity Private Wealth

Mentor of the Year



Richard Clode, Janus Henderson Investors

Gillian Hepburn, Schroders

Nasreen Kasenally, UBS Asset Management

Laura-Jane Purnell, BlackRock

Suman Sidhu, LCP

Rona Train, Hymans Robertson

Louise Walewska, HSBC Asset Management

Kate Webber, Northern Trust

Laura Wheeler, Capital Group

Stuart White, HSBC Asset Management

Role Model of the Year



Amrita Chauhan Sanyal, HSBC Asset Management

Dorine Johnson, Franklin Templeton Investments

Nasreen Kasenally, UBS Asset Management

Dharma Laloobhai, BlackRock

Joanna Munro, HSBC Asset Management

Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock

Alison Porter, Janus Henderson Investors

Sarah Soar, Hawksmoor Investment Management

Rising Star of the Year (large firms)



Lily Baik, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Lidia-Emanuela Banici, Man Group

Amanda Cowles, Man Group

Zoe Deady

Laura Deane, Neuberger Berman

Lauran Duprey, Capital Group

Katie Frame

Celia Fraser, Capital Group

Kim Hutchinson, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Sophie Lawrence, Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Josephine Llewellen Palmer, Ninety One

Hayley Myers, Tilney Smith & Williamson

Dupe Olawande, HSBC Asset Management

Lori Qin, BlackRock

Pari Shah, HSBC Asset Management

Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)



Roshni Bolton, J O Hambro Capital Management

Mia Borland, Whitechurch Securities

Katie Cousins, Shore Capital

Emma Douglas, LCP

Sophie Drazen, Brown Shipley

Lisa Engelen, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Isobel Gingell, Brooks Macdonald

Sarah Goose, James Hambro & Partners

Evie Paterson, Impax Asset Management

Lizzie Potter, LCP

Poppy Seager, Whitechurch Securities

Laasya Shekaran, LCP

Change Excellence Award

