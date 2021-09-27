Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2021

Investment Week is delighted to announce the finalists for the Women in Investment Awards 2021, in association with HSBC Asset Management.
Now in their fifth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards are vital in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.
We were very pleased to receive a total of 1,391 nominations for the awards this year, including over 850 individual nominees, so to make the finalists' list is a real achievement.
In particular, we had a high number of entries for our new Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year accolade, demonstrating women are playing a leading role in the huge transformation of this important area of the market.
Investment Week is also pleased to announce our first finalists for the new Investment Industry Leader of the Year category, open to women holding senior leadership roles who are inspiring their teams and driving real change in the sector.
Nominees had to complete a questionnaire to progress further in the awards process, giving details about their careers, recent achievements, help for others in the sector, as well as a short testimonial to support their entry. These submissions were then considered by our judging panel to choose our finalists.
Investment Week would like to thank our judging panel for giving their time and expertise to help decide the finalists and winners this year.
The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 25 November.
Please click here for more details about the awards, and to book a table for the ceremony. Good luck to all our finalists!
Please note all finalists' details and company names were correct at the time of entry and were taken from the entry forms. Please contact [email protected] with any updates ASAP.
Finalists 2021
Investment Analyst of the Year
- Sophie Aldrich, Oaktree Capital Management
- Tineke Frikkee, Waverton Investment Management
- Senan Kiran, Muzinich & Co.
- Natalie Peers, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- Amarachi Seery, Janus Henderson Investors
- Anjli Shah, abrdn
- Sarah Thomas, BlackRock
- Amy Walker, Peel Hunt
Fund Selector of the Year
- Kalinka Dyankova, Lyxor UK
- Rose Evans, BlackRock
- Meera Hearnden, Parmenion
- Paris Jordan, Waverton Investment Management
- Lucy Kupczak, Nexus IM
- Shannon Lancaster, Ravenscroft
- Sarah Miller, Redington
- Sophie Outhwaite, Stanhope Capital
Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)
- Julia Angeles, Baillie Gifford
- Christine Baalham, Ninety One
- Noelle Cazalis, Rathbones
- Jian Shi Cortesi, GAM Investment Management
- Emily Fletcher, BlackRock
- RaeHyun Koh, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
- Dharma Laloobhai, BlackRock
- Kate Morrissey, HSBC Asset Management
- Alison Porter, Janus Henderson Investors
- Anjli Shah, abrdn
- Stephanie Wu, HSBC Asset Management
Fund Manager of the Year (Small to medium firms)
- Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co.
- Laurence Bensafi, RBC Global Asset Management
- Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management
- Charlotte Cuthbertson, Premier Miton Investors
- Tatjana Greil Castro, Muzinich & Co.
- Polina Kurdyavko, BlueBay Asset Management
- Grace Le, Artemis
- Rachel Reutter, J O Hambro Capital Management
- Hoy Wan, Premier Miton Investors
Wealth Manager of the Year
- Gretchen Betts, Magenta Financial Planning
- Anna Blomqvist, HSBC Private Bank
- Sandra Dailidyte, Brown Shipley
- Rachel Efetha, Anstee & Co
- Rebecca Fournier D'Albe, Hawksmoor Investment Management
- Janet Mui, Brewin Dolphin
- Joanna Pennington-Jones, Rathbone Investment Management
- Ines Uwiteto, 7IM
Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)
- Justine Anderson, BlackRock
- Issie Armstrong, Aviva Investors
- Georgina Brittain, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- Stephanie Butcher, Invesco
- Amrita Chauhan Sanyal, HSBC Asset Management
- Julie Dickson, Capital Group
- Stephanie Kelly, abrdn
- Aileen Mathieson, abrdn
- Kate Morrissey, HSBC Asset Management
- Joanna Munro, HSBC Asset Management
- Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock
Investment Woman of the Year (Small to medium firms)
- Helena Bakunowicz, The Investment Boutique
- Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co.
- Susie Bewell, Raymond James
- Carla Brown, Oakmere Wealth Management
- Anne Foster, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
- Verona Kenny, 7IM
- Uma Rajah, CapitalRise
- Vicky Ryan, Embark Investments
- Julia Warrander, Affinity Private Wealth
Mentor of the Year
- Richard Clode, Janus Henderson Investors
- Gillian Hepburn, Schroders
- Nasreen Kasenally, UBS Asset Management
- Laura-Jane Purnell, BlackRock
- Suman Sidhu, LCP
- Rona Train, Hymans Robertson
- Louise Walewska, HSBC Asset Management
- Kate Webber, Northern Trust
- Laura Wheeler, Capital Group
- Stuart White, HSBC Asset Management
Role Model of the Year
- Amrita Chauhan Sanyal, HSBC Asset Management
- Dorine Johnson, Franklin Templeton Investments
- Nasreen Kasenally, UBS Asset Management
- Dharma Laloobhai, BlackRock
- Joanna Munro, HSBC Asset Management
- Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock
- Alison Porter, Janus Henderson Investors
- Sarah Soar, Hawksmoor Investment Management
Rising Star of the Year (large firms)
- Lily Baik, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- Lidia-Emanuela Banici, Man Group
- Amanda Cowles, Man Group
- Zoe Deady
- Laura Deane, Neuberger Berman
- Lauran Duprey, Capital Group
- Katie Frame
- Celia Fraser, Capital Group
- Kim Hutchinson, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- Sophie Lawrence, Rathbone Greenbank Investments
- Josephine Llewellen Palmer, Ninety One
- Hayley Myers, Tilney Smith & Williamson
- Dupe Olawande, HSBC Asset Management
- Lori Qin, BlackRock
- Pari Shah, HSBC Asset Management
Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)
- Roshni Bolton, J O Hambro Capital Management
- Mia Borland, Whitechurch Securities
- Katie Cousins, Shore Capital
- Emma Douglas, LCP
- Sophie Drazen, Brown Shipley
- Lisa Engelen, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
- Isobel Gingell, Brooks Macdonald
- Sarah Goose, James Hambro & Partners
- Evie Paterson, Impax Asset Management
- Lizzie Potter, LCP
- Poppy Seager, Whitechurch Securities
- Laasya Shekaran, LCP
Change Excellence Award
- Charlie Beeson, Man Group
- Kate Capocci, Smith & Williamson
- Emma Cooper, BlackRock
- Candace Dannenbaum, BlackRock
- Malin Hedman, Bain Capital Credit
- Abika Martin, LGT Vestra
- Louisa Minter-Kemp, Schroders
- Kate Palmer, Rathbones
- Laasya Shekaran, LCP
- Alison Swonnell, Fidelity International
- Ozge Usta, HSBC Asset Management