Diversity Blog: HSBC warns 'it will take time' to balance pay gap
Still the only woman at the conference? How to break up the club
Tackling the lack of visibility of women in financial services
Why the financial services industry needs to 'wake up' to women's wealth
Women will hold 60% of the UK’s wealth by 2025
Gender Pay Gap Reports 2018: LGIM GPG increases despite improvements at group level
Figures for 2018 show sporadic and limited improvement
Proportion of women in senior FCA positions edges up
Still 66% women in lower quartile
IA reveals 38.5% gender pay gap
'Right thing to do'
ESG and women investors: A meeting of movements
Ramping up sustainable investment drives
The Share Centre: Women invest larger sums than male counterparts
Female millennials invested 40% more year-to-date
Fidelity: 'Gender pension gap' sees women losing out by over 10%
Lack of trust in the industry by females
Wealth managers failing to meet needs of high net worth women
Need to better understand their investment goals
Government slams 'outrageous' excuses for gender imbalance on FTSE 350 boards
Ten firms in FTSE 350 do not have a single female board member
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
Morningstar: Males take 90% of newly-created fund management roles
Male fund managers outnumber females by nine to one in US
IW Podcast: Celebrating International Women's Day
Focus on gender diversity campaigns
IMF's Lagarde: Promoting equality is an 'economic game-changer'
Link between financial inclusion and economic performance
BlackRock, JPMAM and Standard Life Aberdeen sign up for new 30% Club diversity push
Global asset managers with £10.5trn AUM
IW podcast with City Hive's Shah: The drum we are banging to improve female representation in investment
Ahead of awards later this year
AXA IM to launch gender diversity-focused fund for Lamirel
Positive social impact