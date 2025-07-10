IW 30: Meet the asset management gamechangers of the next 30 years

As Investment Week celebrates 30 years at the heart of the industry, attention now turns to the future and those who will shape it. The next three decades promise big change and challenges, but a new generation of leaders is emerging to tackle them head on. Meet 15 asset management gamechangers of the future.
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes