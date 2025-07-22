Fixed Income Market Focus Delegate View: Selectors on portfolio additions and product gaps

Investment Week hosts three Fixed Income Market Focus events each year, where experts come together to discuss their outlook for fixed income in the current market environment and identify where opportunities are opening up for bond investors across the spectrum. We asked delegates at the events earlier this year to share interesting fixed income opportunities they have recently added or are considering at the moment for portfolios and buy-lists, and discuss where they would like the industry to be more innovative in developing fixed income funds in the future to fill product gaps. Cl...