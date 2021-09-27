Aviva Investors appoints new head of credit

Hedges, who began with Aviva Investors in 2006, worked as head of liquidity and securities finance, while also managing Aviva's Sterling Liquidity Plus fund. Previously, she was also a portfolio manager for the company, covering various money market and short duration bond funds.

Hedges will now lead teams across investment grade and high yield credit, as well as emerging market debt, liquidity, and securities finance.

Commenting on her new role, her predecessor Purdie said: "Caroline has been part of my leadership team for the past three years, during which time our third-party liquidity business has grown from £3bn to £10bn.

"She has a strong focus on commercialising our capabilities, rigorous focus on performance and ability to work effectively with the investment and sales teams.

"She has a clear strategy to take the credit business forward, based on performance, culture, process, a well-defined approach to ESG and appreciation of the competitive environment."