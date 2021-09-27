Aviva Investors appoints new head of credit

Follows Purdie’s move to CIO for liquid market

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
Aviva Investors appoints new head of credit

Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva, has named Caroline Hedges as its new head of credit, following the promotion of Colin Purdie to chief investment officer for liquid markets in June.

Hedges, who began with Aviva Investors in 2006, worked as head of liquidity and securities finance, while also managing Aviva's Sterling Liquidity Plus fund. Previously, she was also a portfolio manager for the company, covering various money market and short duration bond funds.

Hedges will now lead teams across investment grade and high yield credit, as well as emerging market debt, liquidity, and securities finance.

Aviva Investors to dismiss ten equity fund managers in cost-cutting move - reports

Commenting on her new role, her predecessor Purdie said: "Caroline has been part of my leadership team for the past three years, during which time our third-party liquidity business has grown from £3bn to £10bn.

"She has a strong focus on commercialising our capabilities, rigorous focus on performance and ability to work effectively with the investment and sales teams.

"She has a clear strategy to take the credit business forward, based on performance, culture, process, a well-defined approach to ESG and appreciation of the competitive environment." 

