Women in Investment Awards
Women and investing: 'The £350bn adviser opportunity'
Advisers must shift their attention to the huge opportunity of wealth controlled by women – many of whom require tailored financial advice, according to panellists on Investment Week’s latest Diversity Debates series
Women and investing: The myths versus reality
Female wealth is rising, yet few women invest in shares and funds choosing the safe haven of cash instead
In pictures: Best moments from the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Highlights from the night
Video: Highlights from the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2019
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
The Diversity Project Charity to partner with Investment Week for Women in Investment Awards
Awards take place on 27 November
Women in Investment Awards 2019 video: An insight into the judging day
In partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management
Women in Investment: Face-to-face with Karis Stander
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Kathleen Hughes
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Hannah Gooch
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Alison Porter
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Helen Steers
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Nadia Manzoor
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Nominees revealed for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Fiona Manning
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Financial sector among gender diversity leaders, but gender gap remains 'substantial'
Women still under-represented on boards
Investment Week invites nominations for Women in Investment Awards 2019
Launching on International Women's Day
What did this investment firm do to eradicate its gender pay gap?
Removal of unconscious bias
Revealed: The finalists for the Women in Investment Awards 2018
Ceremony takes place on 28 November
Rathbones' Mona Shah exits to join Stonehage Fleming
Newly-created role
LGBT+ inclusion makes 'business sense': So why are asset managers so far behind?
Pushing for more diversity in the industry
Gallery: Women In Investment Awards 2018 nominees drinks reception
This year's Awards take place on 28 November
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November