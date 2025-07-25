Lava Advisory Partners' Felix Neate: Asset and wealth management M&A needs modernising

Relationships key

clock • 4 min read

Mergers and acquisitions are never one size fits all. Every sale and situation has unique nuances that must be factored in to maximise any deal and, in complex industries like wealth and asset management, this is even more vital.

Relationships are the key driver of value in a wealth management firm, and every experienced adviser will have a deep understanding of their clients' needs, achieved through decades of relationship building. 'Will this return us to one-size-fits-all?': Industry divided over Reeves' Consumer Duty wholesale review This is the foundation for the trust that builds loyal client relationships and, therefore, the value of the firm. While all business owners will have extensive knowledge of their firm's most prominent clients, it is a common challenge to track the ins and outs of the full ...

