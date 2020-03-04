fund selectors
Revealed: Winners of Investment Week's inaugural Trailblazer Awards
Recognising those who went above and beyond
Investment Week invites nominations for inaugural Trailblazer Awards 2019
To be held in July
How can fund selectors really carry out due diligence?
Bespoke questionnaires and RFPs inefficient
Where are the product gaps for fund selectors?
Fund selectors are faced with what must seem like an overwhelming array of products, but new research by Investment Week as part of our Fund Marketers' Playbook shows there are areas where they would like to see greater innovation and where providers...
One week left to enter fund selector asset allocation competition
Virtual fund-of-funds portfolio