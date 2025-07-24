ETF Fund Selector Panel: Innovation, upskilling and call for better platform access

The panel started their discussion by sharing the fund selector perspective on the changing ETF sector, including the rapid growth of active ETF strategies. According to Morningstar figures, active ETFs attracted more than €19bn of net new money in 2024, which was three times more than the previous year and nearly 8% of total ETF flows. Active ETF inflows break multiple records in April Morningstar's Monika Calay, director of UK manager research, noted that ETFs are the most-widely held products in fund-of-funds across Europe. On the equity side, seven out of ten of the most popular ...