Gresham House hires for sustainable infrastructure team

Sustainable Investment team now split equally by gender

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
Ana Janine, Gresham House
Gresham House, the specialist alternative asset manager, has hired Ana Janine as investment manager on their Sustainable Investment team, Investment Week has learned.

The hire means that Gresham House's Sustainable Investment team is now split equally by gender. The team invests in real assets-based infrastructure solutions to address environmental and societal challenges encompassed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Before joining Gresham House, Janine worked as a consultant as Boston Consulting Group, dealing with private equity deals and was previously a tax lawyer in Portugal.

Janine's appointment follows the April hire of Sharan Soni as investment associate to the Sustainable Infrastructure team, who came from Octopus Investments. The team recently secured £100m in commitments for the first close of its £500m British Sustainable Investment Fund II.

Sustainable infrastructure investing - The case for private investment in Asia

Peter Bachmann, managing director of sustainable infrastructure at Gresham House, said "infrastructure underpins the way society operates and is critical to solving the most pressing sustainability issues.

Through our modern, impact-driven approach, the BSIF franchise is perfectly placed to deliver on opportunities in this space, and we are fortunate to be able to add the expertise of both Ana and Sharan to our team.

We are also extremely proud to have cultivated a team split equally by gender, as we truly believe diverse perspectives are essential in understanding and overcoming the challenges we face today."

Ana Janine added that "this is an exciting time to join Gresham House's Sustainable Infrastructure team, as we look to source attractive opportunities to invest in the underfunded mid-market UK infrastructure space - where our hands-on approach can enrich the lives of communities across the country. I look forward to working with Peter and his specialist, diverse team in supporting the origination and execution of new investments across key sectors of the market."

