Whittaker returns to Robeco to lead sustainable investment research

Joined by three researchers

Pedro Gonçalves
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
Robeco is expanding its sustainable investment research team with four new hires
Sustainable investment specialist Rachel Whittaker is returning to Robeco to lead its expanded sustainable investment research team in Zurich.

Whittaker will join as head of the team on 1 September 2021 from UBS and will be supported by researchers Giulia Schettino, Ally Wong and Federico Silvano.

Schettino and Wong are moving from UBS, while Silvano previously worked for Allianz Global Investors.

Sanlam partners with Robeco on sustainable investing

Whittaker, who will be based in Zurich, has over 20 years of industry experience. She joins Robeco from UBS, where she was an sustainable investment strategist in the CIO office of the global wealth management arm. Having worked for Robeco from 2015 to 2017, her new role as head of sustainable investment research will see her return to lead a growing international team of research analysts.

The team's responsibilities include identifying the impact ESG has on business fundamentals, increasing and broadening sustainable investment sector knowledge and further developing the SDG framework for mapping and measuring SDG contributions across all investment portfolios.  

Robeco launches Paris-aligned climate fixed income strategies

Carola van Lamoen, head of sustainable investing at the Dutch asset manager, said: "Robeco has a leading position in SI and SI Research is a key component in our investment process. That leading position enables us to attract world-class experts, and we are excited that with these professionals on board we will be broadening and diversifying the team, further strengthening our research capabilities and contributing to better-informed investment decisions for our clients."

Schettino will be covering Robeco's TMT FiRe (technology, media and telecom, financials and real estate) SI research cluster, while Wong and Silvano will join the firm's heavy industries cluster.

