Sanlam partners with Robeco on sustainable investing

Sanlam Investments has entered into a partnership with Robeco to cover sustainability issues such as ESG reporting, active ownership and engagement services, as well as marketing and educational support.

The South Africa-headquartered business is looking to accelerate its journey towards sustainable investing and has selected Robeco to "fast-track the integration of sustainable investing practices into every facet of [its] business".

Nersan Naidoo, chief executive of Sanlam Investments, said Robeco is a good fit for the task as it is "an already established player and a world leader in the sustainability space".

He said: "Together, our mission is to enable clients to achieve their financial and sustainability goals by providing superior investment returns and solutions.

"The pandemic has concretized what we've known for some time: that as an asset management business, we are in a strong position to make a tangible, measurable difference.

"At the heart of our purpose is our journey towards long-term sustainability for South African investors, our economy and various communities. The world is changing rapidly, and our purpose has evolved well beyond just wealth creation."

Malick Badjie, managing director and head of Africa distribution at Robeco, added: "We are excited about working with Sanlam Investments in both a South African, as well as a wider African, context.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with like-minded strategic partners to really advance the sustainability agenda and make our shared goals a reality. Together, we look forward to helping clients achieve their financial and sustainability goals, and to create both wealth and well-being."

Sanlam Investments is part of the Sanlam Group, headquartered in South Africa, and manages over £19bn in active products, alternative investments, index funds, multi management and international investments.