Asset managers failing to lead the way on responsible investment
No stand-out leaders in the space, research reveals
Robeco boosts trends and thematic team with portfolio manager appointments
Plans to expand team’s research resources
Lombard Odier poaches thematic equities team from Robeco
Henk Grootveld to lead the team
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2019
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
Update: NN IP's Assalin and EMD team join William Blair IM
To start in Q1 2020
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2019
Passives and boutiques recognised
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Robeco unveils sustainable enhanced index fund
Strategy aims for a 20% higher score on ESG criteria
'Better macro backdrop' is needed for EM earnings to improve
The worst case scenario for emerging market (EM) equities has started to unfold, turning a potentially positive outlook around by 180 degrees.
Deteriorating fundamentals are weighing on EMs
We are seeing a new bout of deterioration in fundamentals, with earnings revisions worsening and PMIs back on a declining path across emerging markets (EM).
Robeco's Neele on the current European consumer trends
Europe is full of secular growth trends including digitalisation, faster growth in emerging markets, consumer loyalty to premium brands and increased health awareness.
Robeco hires former OMGI Asian head Crabb
Left in April
Which funds and providers topped SharingAlpha's lists for August?
Three new names appear on list
SharingAlpha's July ratings list revealed
Who topped the standings for this month?
What are the implications if trading hostilities escalate further?
'Perfect storm of threats'
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2018
Rewarding creativity
Robeco unveils multi-factor multi-asset strategy
Managed by Guido Baltussen and Pim van Vliet
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's April list
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of April, with Terry Smith's £14.7bn Fundsmith Equity fund still the most popular in fund-of-funds portfolios.
Update: Robeco latest firm to exclude tobacco investments
Implemented end of Q3 2018
Revealed: Brewin Dolphin's top fund picks for 2018
Ben Gutteridge's top selections
Robeco launches fintech equities fund
Investing in fintech enablers and challengers
Robeco launches short-duration global credits strategy
Maximum six year duration