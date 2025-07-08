Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has joined investment banking giant Goldman Sachs, his first major publicly disclosed role since leaving Number 10 last summer.
Goldman Sachs chair and CEO David Solomon said: "I am excited to welcome Rishi back to Goldman Sachs in his new capacity as a senior adviser." Goldman Sachs AM: A world exists 'where we stop using the phrase public and private' After undertaking a summer internship during his time at the University of Oxford, Sunak spent three years as an analyst at Goldman between 2001 and 2004. He then left to work for hedge fund management firm The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI), founded by British billionaire Chris Hohn, before moving to the Californian hedge fund Theleme Partner...
