Robeco launches Paris-aligned climate fixed income strategies

Robeco's new products come after its September pledge to remove exposure to firm making money from oil sands and Arctic drilling

Robeco has launched RobecoSAM Climate Global Credits and RobecoSAM Climate Global Bonds, its first global fixed income strategies to be fully compliant with the EU benchmark regulation for Paris-aligned investments.

RobecoSAM Climate Global Credits invests globally in corporate bonds with explicit climate targets that contribute to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The strategy starts with a 50% lower carbon footprint than the broader corporate bond market, and aims to decarbonise 7% per year while outperforming its Paris-aligned benchmark.

It will be managed by Victor Verberk, Reinout Schapers and Peter Kwaak from Robeco's Global Credit team.

RobecoSAM Climate Global Bonds comprises a global aggregate portfolio of fixed income assets. The strategy aims for a lower carbon footprint relative to the global investment grade bond universe and an average of at least 7% decarbonisation per annum, while outperforming its Paris-aware benchmark.

It will be managed by Jamie Stuttard, Regina Borromeo and Bob Stoutjesdijk from Robeco's Global Fixed Income Macro team.

Victor Verberk, CIO fixed income and sustainability at Robeco, said: "As global leader in sustainable investing we are very committed to the Paris Agreement. In fact, we recently announced our ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 across all of our assets under management.

"Launching these strategies and making them available to our clients is a clear example of our strong conviction that investing is not only about creating wealth but also about contributing to wellbeing."

He added: "It provides investors with the opportunity to be at the forefront of the transition to a low-carbon economy. These strategies bring to life our commitment to the Paris Agreement, combine our leading global position in sustainable investing with our long history and expertise in fixed income, and are a further step in our efforts to combat climate change and lower the carbon footprint of our investments."

Both actively managed strategies will be measured against newly-created climate indices, developed jointly by Robeco and Solactive.

Climate change considerations are fully integrated into the investment process and portfolio construction, and engagement carried out by Robeco's Active Ownership team is also part of the strategy.

Both strategies are domiciled in Luxembourg and will be available to institutional and retail investors via wholesale distributors, following local registrations.

The move follows the firm's September commitment to remove exposure within its mutual funds to companies that derive revenue from thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling.

This divestment amounts to €87m in equities and €17m in fixed-income exposures.