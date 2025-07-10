Sparrows Capital promotes Phillip Young to deputy CIO role

Sparrows Capital, a firm that focuses on evidence-based investing, has promoted Phillip Young to deputy chief investment officer (CIO).
Young's appointment came months after the discretionary fund manager (DFM) firm hired James Denton, Paul Fox and Michelle Liseli as business development managers. Young joined Sparrows Capital in 2022 and previously worked as an investment analyst there. Prior to that, he had spent over eight years in a similar role at Wealth at work, according to his LinkedIn profile. Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser As deputy CIO, he will be working alongside Raymond Backreedy, who has been chief investment officer at Sparrows Capital since 2017. Backreedy welcomed Youn...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes