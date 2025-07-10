Sparrows Capital promotes Phillip Young to deputy CIO role

Former investment analyst at the firm

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Sparrows Capital, a firm that focuses on evidence-based investing, has promoted Phillip Young to deputy chief investment officer (CIO).

Young's appointment came months after the discretionary fund manager (DFM) firm hired James Denton, Paul Fox and Michelle Liseli as business development managers. Young joined Sparrows Capital in 2022 and previously worked as an investment analyst there. Prior to that, he had spent over eight years in a similar role at Wealth at work, according to his LinkedIn profile. Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser As deputy CIO, he will be working alongside Raymond Backreedy, who has been chief investment officer at Sparrows Capital since 2017. Backreedy welcomed Youn...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Trump confirms copper tariffs and punishes Brazil with 50% levies

Jupiter Fund Management agrees to take over CCLA

More on People moves

Sparrows Capital promotes Phillip Young to deputy CIO role
People moves

Sparrows Capital promotes Phillip Young to deputy CIO role

Former investment analyst at the firm

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 July 2025 • 1 min read
Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser
Business roles

Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser

Joined as an analyst in 2001

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 08 July 2025 • 1 min read
HSBC names Hong Kong based Sami Abouzahr global head of investments and managed solutions
People moves

HSBC names Hong Kong based Sami Abouzahr global head of investments and managed solutions

Also leads the bank’s Ultra High Net Worth Solutions Group

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot