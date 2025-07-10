Sparrows Capital promotes Phillip Young to deputy CIO role

Young's appointment came months after the discretionary fund manager (DFM) firm hired James Denton, Paul Fox and Michelle Liseli as business development managers. Young joined Sparrows Capital in 2022 and previously worked as an investment analyst there. Prior to that, he had spent over eight years in a similar role at Wealth at work, according to his LinkedIn profile. Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser As deputy CIO, he will be working alongside Raymond Backreedy, who has been chief investment officer at Sparrows Capital since 2017. Backreedy welcomed Youn...