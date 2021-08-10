Aegon confirms first distribution of 44% of assets as shutters come down on property fund

According to the fund's latest factsheet (30 June), this payment represents £168m of the total £381m in assets under management.

The remaining 56% of assets will continue to be sold and investors will receive further distributions on "at least a quarterly basis… if enough properties have been sold" from 9 August onwards, the date of the fund's closure.

As of 31 July, 32 properties remain unsold in the fund.

Aegon Asset Management will continue to receive a reduced annual management charge of 0.6% throughout the closure period and will facilitate cash payments through a reduction in the number of units rather than a reduction of the net asset value (NAV) of the fund.

Aegon Property Income was the last fund to announce the end to its suspension, on 23 June 2021, with the Aviva Investors UK Property fund the only other to end in closure, which it announced on 19 May.