Aegon confirms first distribution of 44% of assets as shutters come down on property fund

Due on 12 August

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
As of 31 July, 32 properties remain unsold in the fund.
Investors in the closed Aegon Property Income vehicle and its feeder fund will receive their first pro rata distribution on 12 August 2021, representing 44% of holdings.

According to the fund's latest factsheet (30 June), this payment represents £168m of the total £381m in assets under management.

The remaining 56% of assets will continue to be sold and investors will receive further distributions on "at least a quarterly basis… if enough properties have been sold" from 9 August onwards, the date of the fund's closure.

Suspended property funds collect £40m in management fees over 2020

Aegon Asset Management will continue to receive a reduced annual management charge of 0.6% throughout the closure period and will facilitate cash payments through a reduction in the number of units rather than a reduction of the net asset value (NAV) of the fund.

Aegon Property Income was the last fund to announce the end to its suspension, on 23 June 2021, with the Aviva Investors UK Property fund the only other to end in closure, which it announced on 19 May.

James Baxter-Derrington

