BennBridge bolsters growth efforts with triple distribution and business development hires

Multi-boutique BennBridge has bolstered its growth ambitions with three appointments across its distribution and business development functions.

Managing director, client group UK and Europe, Naureen Khan joins from Acadian Asset Management with over 15 years' experience, and has responsibility for overseeing business development and client relations across the EMEA region.

Dicken Watson, who was previously COO for EMEA at OppenheimerFunds, joins as chief business officer and general counsel with responsibility for overseeing BennBridge's expansion across EMEA and for legal matters.

Charles Oldmeadow also joins as a director of BennBridge's UK and Europe client group, focusing on the firm's distribution efforts across the intermediary market. He joins from Invesco.

CEO of BennBridge Doug Stewart, who was appointed in February last year, said: "The key to our business is partnering with the right boutiques which provides our clients the diversification to navigate different markets and stages of the economic cycle.

"This has been particularly important in the last year, and has led to increased demand across the business, highlighting the strength of our multi-boutique model.

"I look forward to working with Naureen, Dicken and Charles as we continue our efforts to grow our increasingly popular multi-boutique partnership model, widen client access to our world-class investment talent, and further enhance our client offering."