Oberon Investments hires former Odey AM CEO Peter Martin

Over 40 years of experience

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Boutique investment management firm Oberon Investments has appointed Peter Martin, former Odey Asset Management CEO and partner, as senior funds director.

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan

Trustpilot