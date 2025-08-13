Schroders expands value investment team with double hire

Graham Shircore and Steve Woolley join

Cristian Angeloni
Following the promotion of Simon Adler to head of value equities last month, Schroders has expanded its value team with two hires, Investment Week can reveal.

