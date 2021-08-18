UK property funds slash high street exposure during difficult 18 months

The pandemic has driven fund managers to renegotiate rents in some cases and has accelerated divestment from subsectors already facing longer-term issues.

An estimated £6.4bn of rent has gone unpaid as a result of Covid-related business closures, according to the FT, with the ban on commercial property evictions set to remain in place until March next year.

Funds in the IA UK Direct Property sector have reduced their exposure to retail property during 2021, with an average allocation of 5.9% at the end of July compared to a peak of 8.7% at the end of January, according to FE fundinfo.

Justin Upton, manager of the £1.2bn AUM M&G Property Portfolio, explained that since December 2019 the fund's retail property allocation has decreased from 38.4% to 29.1% as of July 2021.

"With retail sales exchanged and currently in solicitors' hands this is due to reduce even further to around 21% in line with the fund's strategy," he said. "We have made strategic sales, which have focused on asset risk such as age/location/sustainability and where we had tenant concerns such as covenant strength, lease length or vacancy.

"These sales have subsequently resulted in our vacancy levels falling to 7.7% as of June 2021 - well below the peer average of 12.9%. Our average lease length has also extended to 7.7 years."

Similarly, head of UK property at Canada Life Asset Management (CLAM) Michael White said the firm's retail exposure has fallen through "valuation reduction", and it has "accelerated the strategy to reduce high street exposure where we are able to do so".

Arrangements for paying off rental debts have largely been left to tenants and landlords, and in some cases has led to bitter legal disputes.

White explained CLAM has been active in this respect by "negotiating lease re-gears, rent concessions and deferrals on a case-by-case basis".

He added that while this "has proven to be successful", there remain "certain parties who still refuse to discuss arrears".

M&G's Upton also reported "constant dialogue" with tenants over the last 18 months, negotiating "a variety of payment plans" ranging from deferment packages to rent-free packages in exchange for longer terms and lease extensions.

The result of this has been M&G Property Portfolio collecting "more than 90%" of rental income and service charges for 2020, according to Upton, with the fund delivering an income distribution of 4.7%.

Coronavirus has caused significant disruption for bricks-and-mortar retail, but the subsector also faces the longer-term existential threat posed by the boom in online retail.

As a result, property fund managers have been actively reallocating capital away from bricks-and-mortar retail to online competitors, with assets like warehouses becoming an increasingly attractive investment.

Fund manager and co-head of institutional UK real estate at Columbia Threadneedle James Coke explained in March: "Within the MSCI UK Property Monthly index, net disinvestment from retail has totalled £3.6bn over the past five years, averaging £60m a month.

"As sales proceeds are redeployed into the industrial sector, its market share - and hence performance contribution - has increased, to the extent it now accounts for 37.3% of the index."

He said "the migration of retail online", which been accelerated by the pandemic, has "dramatically impacted many town centres but left a nationwide shortage of logistics space, leading to sustained increases in industrial rents and corresponding compression of yields in that sector as investors have piled-in to an asset class considered a safe haven".

"Far from being blind to this shift, pro-active managers have reduced their shopping centre and high street retail exposure and increased their weightings to industrial and logistics," he added.

However, property fund managers are not calling time on retail from an investment perspective just yet.

White said CLAM still favours "the out of town retail format", but that "essential retail", such as food and DIY, "remains a viable sector" for the fund.

M&G's Upton added: "Supermarkets and out-of-town retail is proving resilient and both continue to attract retail occupiers in various categories, especially those which are more convenience-led.

"Fashion continues to suffer as it combats the continuing growth of online shopping and a consumer spend which is currently tilted to experiential outlay such as restaurants and entertainment."