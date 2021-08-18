IA urges banks to accelerate sluggish progress on FX reject code reform

The IA's 13 codes encompass seven categories for quote rejections and six trade-related rejection codes.

Proposals for 13 new high-level reject code categories were introduced by providers in February 2020, with the expectation that progress would be made by end of last year, but the IA said in a statement on Wednesday (18 August) Covid-linked delays have been exacerbated by "a reluctance on the part of many banks to fully get the process going".

FX trades can be rejected by banks and liquidity providers for a plethora of reasons and there is currently little to no uniformity in how these rejections are reported to investors.

If an FX trade is not executed, investment managers "must be able to clearly understand why a trade has not proceeded, which is why the shorthand identifier, or reject code, is of vital importance," the IA explained.

The IA's 13 codes encompass seven categories for quote rejections, such as issues with credit or regulation, and six trade-related rejection codes.

Director of investment and capital markets at the IA Galina Dimitrova added it is "imperative that asset managers are able to analyse trade rejections efficiently in order to best serve their clients", and the lack of consistency in reject code categorisations is "a significant barrier".

Policy specialist for capital markets Hugo Gordon said: "It is evident that in order to protect investors, a new approach is needed urgently.

"We will continue to liaise with banks and liquidity providers on the importance of this matter and work with them to ensure that the standardisation of reject codes is clearly mapped out."