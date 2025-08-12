Charles Stanley poaches Celine Legaspi from Redington for sustainable portfolio lead role

Lead on Sustainable Multi-Asset Guidance portfolios

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Charles Stanley has appointed Celine Legaspi to take over as sustainable portfolio lead and responsible investment analyst.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Investors still see opportunities across China and EM despite another tariff delay

Ruffer turns defensive in July amid faltering US exceptionalism

More on People moves

Oberon Investments hires former Odey AM CEO Peter Martin
People moves

Oberon Investments hires former Odey AM CEO Peter Martin

Over 40 years of experience

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 11 August 2025 • 1 min read
HSBC AM names Karim Ghannam global head of real assets and Singapore head of alternatives
People moves

HSBC AM names Karim Ghannam global head of real assets and Singapore head of alternatives

Will report to CEO Joanna Munro

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 07 August 2025 • 1 min read
Mirabaud AM hires former Pictet manager Gurdeep Bumbra for equity mandate
People moves

Mirabaud AM hires former Pictet manager Gurdeep Bumbra for equity mandate

Joins Paul Middleton and Mohamed Hussein

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 August 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot