Boutiques embrace innovation in face of Covid-19 pandemic

The rise in Zoom calls has allowed smaller firms to adapt and thrive quicker during the pandemic, according to some managers

Smaller investment firms have been forced to embrace digital investment and innovation in efforts to maintain their "boutique culture", while trying to weather the market chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK lockdown and other restrictions put in place across the world has forced 52% of European asset managers to implement client engagement and other digital communications technology faster than anticipated, according to research from WBR Insights.

However, the expense of doing so was a concern highlighted in WBR's research as being "an issue in particular among smaller firms", with larger competitors' scale a key factor in rising to the challenge presented by the crisis.

CEO of Gresham House Asset Management Tony Dalwood said his firm has found being a smaller business in the asset management market has provided an advantage through its "ability to innovate more quickly and adopt new technology".

"Technology, and especially its reduction in cost, has been a great leveller for all businesses and is particularly important for a growing business like ours," he added.

"We are continually investing in systems and processes to ensure we keep up with technological developments and can accordingly benefit from them."

To ensure their technology can support their staff adequately, Dalwood said businesses must innovate, and innovation is "best facilitated by small groups of people who are not weighed down by legacy systems".

He added: "For larger companies, the time to innovate is longer and generating a return on this investment in a short space of time is more difficult."

Unexpected advantages

The incredible rise of Zoom this year has highlighted the need for businesses to remain in contact with clients, with face-to-face meetings ceasing entirely for many months and remaining limited even after lockdown measures were eased.

Face-to-face communications being halted has led to an increased level of engagement with clients across Pinnacle Investment Management's multi-boutique structure, according to managing director Ian Macoun, with the impact of coronavirus having "accelerated" the use of video conferencing.

"What we have seen since has actually been an increase in client meeting numbers as travel time, to and from meetings, has been cut to zero," Macoun explained.

"Clients also seem to have had more time to participate in meetings and more interest in speaking with us."

The events industry has been a major casualty of the pandemic so far and as a result, key investor-focussed events such as AGMs have had to move entirely online.

Macoun explained that Pinnacle's Investment Management Summit is the firm's "biggest annual client event" held in Australian cities and regularly attracts thousands of attendees, but digital communication was found to be "an unexpected advantage".

He said: "This year [the summit] was re-branded to the Pinnacle 2020 Virtual Summit and streamed live. This enabled not just our Australian clients, but clients from all across the world to tune in.

"We look forward to meeting with clients in person once again and believe this will always remain an important part of our distribution efforts, however there is no doubt an increased level of video conferencing and digital communications will be a Covid legacy."