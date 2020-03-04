distribution
FE fundinfo hires new sales head
Led strategic change projects at Sanlam
Brooks Macdonald announces two distribution heads
Head of South and head of UK distribution
HSBC GAM appoints global head of external wholesale
Reporting to Christophe de Backer
Kames expands UK wholesale distribution team
To cover south east England
R&M appoints ex-Pioneer's Hanratty to lead global distribution
Previously at Pioneer for 15 years
Schroders appoints Prideaux as global head of investment
Role has been vacant since 2016
Kames' former financial institutions head joins specialist investment manager
Kames Capital's former head of global financial institutions has been appointed by ATLAS Infrastructure to the newly created role of head of distribution.
MAP: What are the key themes in asset management product development?
Innovation of product
Schroders UK distribution head Henriques joins Capital Group
Joins as head of Europe and Asia distribution
Parmenion hires Mark Steers as chief distribution officer
Newly created position
SLA bolsters distribution team with new hire
Will focus on platforms and investment specialisms
M&G Investments UK retail sales head Watson departs after 25 years
Neil Brown appointed interim head of UK wholesale distribution
Carmignac cements position in UK with OEIC launches
UK OEIC sub funds
Gadd and Spilsbury depart Artemis
Senior distribution departures
BNY Mellon's McCarthy departs after five years as distribution head
On gardening leave
AllianzGI CEO takes aim at vertically integrated firms
Models need to be 'technology, distribution or investment-led'
JPMAM adds US equity ETF to BetaBuilders suite
TER of just 0.04%
Square Mile hires ex-Kames distribution head Kenny
Left Kames in October
Invesco appoints Fitzgerald as head of EMEA distribution
Amid sales reshuffle
Ex-Aberdeen Standard distribution head Lowe joins T. Bailey AM
Jacquie Lowe appointed as non-executive chair
Schroders hires ex-Architas research head for new intermediary role
Anna O'Donoghue joins group
Raft of departures from Aberdeen Standard Investments' sales team amid restructuring
Michael Beveridge and Stephen Andrews among departures