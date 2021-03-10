Pushing for positive momentum: The emergence of inflation concerns and ABS as a hedge

2021 started with a seldom held broad consensus on a co-ordinated global recovery. While the roadmap to economies returning to a normalised footing has been far from straightforward, the progress made under vaccination programmes has cemented growth forecast and brought into focus an increase in inflation expectations.

The US five-year breakeven rate recently touched 2.4%, an increase from 1.96% at year end and the highest level since 2011.

The US is in focus given the likely additional fiscal fuel to come from the overdue stimulus package which could amount to almost $2trn.

However, contagion across the Atlantic is occurring without getting anywhere near actual rate rises.

Why? Several similarities in Europe and the UK are apparent, namely strong H2 growth expectations, continuing loose monetary policy, pent-up consumer demand and savings as well as a healthy banking sector which will transmit this liquidity into lending led growth.

While the rate at which current economic slack is absorbed and translated into inflation remains to be seen, moves in rates markets have been mostly confined to the long end.

As an example, 10-year gilts have lost investors 5.2% so far in 2021; unwelcome capital losses and capital for risk-free assets.

It is not surprising then that implied policy rates have also shifted. The UK stands out given a series of conflicting statements from the Monetary Policy Committee members regarding negative rates.

If we compare the implied rates currently to those at the start of the year, markets no longer feel the UK will cut rates. Instead, stable or marginally rising rates are back on the menu.

How can you protect against inflation and inflation expectations?

There are a number of ways investors can consider hedging the risk of inflation within fixed income portfolios.

Aside from conventional interest rate swaps, Treasury inflation-protected securities ('TIPS') or index-linked gilts ('linkers') may seem like a natural choice but can be less effective protecting from changes in inflation expectations and our experience has been insufficient liquidity to make this suitable for large-scale risk mitigation.

In the context of fixed rate bond allocations, we have a preference to avoid long duration names and instead protect total return by using shorter names with higher levels of spread. This acts as a partial mitigant to avoid volatility and protect total return.

An alternative fixed income allocation is to consider European ABS, an almost entirely floating rate market and at €460bn one of the largest pools globally.

As bond coupons comprise a margin over a reference rate and typically reset monthly or quarterly, interest rate duration is very limited.

European ABS bonds typically reference Euribor or £ SONIA for euro or sterling respectively.