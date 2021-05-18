Run by ex-Harvard Endowment PM Sanjiv Bhatia
Director of business development
New chief business officer among recruits
Tellworth British Recovery & Growth Trust
Six-strong team joining Skerryvore AM
Partners with BennBridge for Skerryvore Asset Management launch
BambuBlack boutique for Smith & Williamson Asian Funds
The current industry debate seems to finally be moving on from focusing on active versus passive with investors turning their attention to what is truly active investing and where to find it?
Launches next month