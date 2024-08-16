'Today is going to be carnage': How funds dealt with a week of market volatility

Following Black Monday

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

The VT De Lisle America, abrdn North American Small & Mid-Cap Equity and WisdomTree’s Blockchain UCITS ETF funds were some of the heaviest sufferers in their respective sectors of last week’s global market turmoil.

As stocks and indices plummeted on Monday (5 August) last week, traders and managers braced themselves to tussle with one of the most volatile trading days since pre-pandemic paranoia.  "Today is going to be carnage," one City trader told Investment Week as he walked into his office. Fast forward just over a week and the picture looks a little different — one more of market stability than severe volatility following a bounce, as fund managers worked to recoup their losses.  Markets remain vulnerable to unwinding of yen 'carry trade' In the IA Global sector, only eight funds out of ...

Trustpilot