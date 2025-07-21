ECB flags stablecoin's risks to central banks as US passes GENIUS Act

GENIUS is a landmark piece of legislation aiming to establish a comprehensive federal framework for the regulation of stablecoins, a digital currency underwritten by traditional assets, such as the USD. US GENIUS stablecoins bill could bolster greenback's global dominance The GENIUS Act mandates that all stablecoins be backed 1:1 by high-quality, low-risk liquid assets; more specifically, US Treasury bills with maturities under 93 days, insured bank deposits or physical US coins and actual currency, including Federal Reserve notes. As he signed the bill on Thursday (18 July), US Pr...