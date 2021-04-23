IA North America
Brewin Dolphin's Hood: Investors should prepare to ride out tech volatility
Expect 'frothiness' in tech share prices
Tyndall's Wintle: Three US mid-caps that will be the Amazons of the next decade
Zoom undergoing 'hockey stick phase of growth'
Active management edges out passive performance in Q1
Passive outperforms over five years
Premier Miton's Ford: This is the most excited I have ever been about small caps
Period of 'extreme trepidation'
Best-performing sectors 2019: Tech on top as US and UK funds flood the top 10
IA Technology and Telecommunications takes top spot