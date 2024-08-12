Friday Briefing: A US recession was never really off the table 

Arguably, a similar phenomenon is happening now, as expectations of a US recession alter from very unlikely to not completely off the table after markets became complacent to the risk of one happening at all. Investors diverge over US recession concerns amid global market sell-off Less than a month ago, managers were bullish that although US monetary policy was too restrictive, the easing could reach the soft landing ‘goldilocks zone'. Forecasts that the most likely outcome for the global economy over the next 12 months will be a "no landing" reached a six-month low of 18%, accordi...