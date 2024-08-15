US inflation dips below 3% for the first time since 2021

Economists had set expectations that the annual rise in the consumer price index would remain at June's 3% rate, but the data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics came in 0.1% lower than anticipated. Core CPI, a figure that excludes volatile energy and food prices, also came in 0.1% lower than June, rising by 3.2% in July compared to 3.3% a month earlier. This core CPI reading represented a 0.2% monthly climb, double the increase of the 0.1% June jump. US recession overtakes geopolitical conflict as top tail risk for global investors Energy prices remained flat over the month, w...