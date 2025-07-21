Apax Global Alpha to be taken private by PE consortium in £794m deal

The cash offer represents £1.65 (€1.9) per share, a premium of around 18.8% to the closing price per AGA share of 138.6p on the last business day prior to the commencement of the offer period, 18 July 2025, according to a stock exchange notice today (21 July). However, the offer represents a discount of approximately 17.1% to AGA's preliminary unaudited Q2 net asset value (NAV) per share of around £1.98 (€2.29). European demand for private markets on the rise The takeover will be funded by one or more funds managed, advised or sub-advised by private equity and debt giant Ares Man...