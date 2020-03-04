WisdomTree
WisdomTree launches battery ETF
TER of 0.4%
WisdomTree hires head of UK and Nordic sales from Invesco ETFs
UK sales team also boosted by appointments
WisdomTree reduces fees on S&P China 500 ETF
Reduction to 55bps
General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived
Brexit key issue on table
WisdomTree enters crypto with Bitcoin ETP
Opening investor exposure to digital assets
AI in the sky thinking: Data is reshaping how we live our lives
Transition to cloud computing is no passing fad
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)
The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2019
Passives and boutiques recognised
Geopolitical risks are rising - but oil markets dismiss them
Too much focus on isolated events
Why European equity valuations appear attractive
European equity markets have struggled to perform since the start of 2018 owing to the relaunch of trade wars by US President Trump, coupled with uncertainty surrounding Brexit.
Allocating to UK equities in a low yield environment
Investors must avoid 'yield weighting' portfolios
WisdomTree to rebrand 224 and close 192 ETPs
Refocusing on innovation
WisdomTree names new Europe head as Abner exits after 11 years
Alexis Marinof taking over on 1 August
Gold hits six-year high: What does this mean for investors?
'Perfect storm' in markets
Indian stocks reach record high as investors welcome 'political continuity' with Modi
BJP set for historic landslide
Indian elections: What can investors expect if Modi is re-elected?
Polls kick off on 11 April
WisdomTree hires research director from Invesco
Lidia Treiber to focus on fixed income
Valentine's Day Gallery: The biggest break-ups in asset management
Deals that fell apart
Managers increase gold exposure as dovish Fed paves way for price rally
Metal staged a comeback in Q4 2018
WisdomTree launches artificial intelligence ETF
TER of 0.40%
Revealed: Winners of the Fund Services and Investment Research Awards 2018
Ceremonies took place on 3 October
Revealed: Finalists for the 2018 Fund Services Awards and Investment Research Awards
Both ceremonies take place on 3 October
WisdomTree expands ETF range with double smart-beta launch
Japanese and US equities
Is it time to add downside protection to portfolios?
This year has seen the return of market volatility, with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX, the 'Fear Index') having averaged 16 for the year so far.