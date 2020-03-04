Baillie Gifford
Global managed funds and trusts
Baillie Gifford is one of the UK's largest and oldest investment management firms. It was founded in Edinburgh 1908 and advises in specialist equity, fixed income and multi-asset portfolios for a global client base.
It has one approach to seeking long-term returns: active investing and bottom-up portfolio construction.
Baillie Gifford is unique in that it has remained independent throughout its existence, never having a single merger or acquistion to its name.
In 2015, Baillie Gifford opened an office in Hong Kong under the subsidiary Baillie Gifford Asia.
As of 30 June 2018, has £192.bn in AUM.
