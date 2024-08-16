Deep Dive: Economic reforms needed to boost investment in AIM as interest rates edge down

Overturn 36 months of outflows

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 4 min read

Rising inflation and interest rates over the last two years have significantly affected small companies by hampering their ability to raise funds, resulting in sharp declines to their liquidity.

This, however, has been compounded by a lack of companies going public and London's reputation as a global financial hub faltering in recent years. As a result, companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) have struggled, with investors turning their attention to the US and its mega-cap tech companies. UK equities have now endured 36 continuous months of net selling, which is eating at investor confidence in the asset class and country. Yet AIM's inheritance tax benefits have helped to partially support flows in some parts of the market, noted Amisha Chohan, head of ...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot