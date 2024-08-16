Deep Dive: Economic reforms needed to boost investment in AIM as interest rates edge down

Rising inflation and interest rates over the last two years have significantly affected small companies by hampering their ability to raise funds, resulting in sharp declines to their liquidity.
This, however, has been compounded by a lack of companies going public and London's reputation as a global financial hub faltering in recent years. As a result, companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) have struggled, with investors turning their attention to the US and its mega-cap tech companies. UK equities have now endured 36 continuous months of net selling, which is eating at investor confidence in the asset class and country. Yet AIM's inheritance tax benefits have helped to partially support flows in some parts of the market, noted Amisha Chohan, head of ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes