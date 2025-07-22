Investor confidence on the up in July as Artemis Global Income retains top fund spot

Investor confidence towards major equity markets was mainly up in July after some relenting on US tariffs boosted sentiment.
Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japan and North American sectors all saw a rise on June's optimism levels, with the last one up by the most at 24%, according to Hargreaves Lansdown's Investor Confidence Index. The US tech heavy Nasdaq enjoyed a record high in the period, bolstered by chip-maker Nvidia becoming the first listed company to reach a $4trn valuation. Friday Briefing: Not quite the week we were all expecting Analysis by HL said investors were "chasing AI-driven tech giants once again" and taking a chance to partake in the trend as president Donald Trump renewed ...
