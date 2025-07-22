Investor confidence on the up in July as Artemis Global Income retains top fund spot

Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japan and North American sectors all saw a rise on June's optimism levels, with the last one up by the most at 24%, according to Hargreaves Lansdown's Investor Confidence Index. The US tech heavy Nasdaq enjoyed a record high in the period, bolstered by chip-maker Nvidia becoming the first listed company to reach a $4trn valuation. Friday Briefing: Not quite the week we were all expecting Analysis by HL said investors were "chasing AI-driven tech giants once again" and taking a chance to partake in the trend as president Donald Trump renewed ...