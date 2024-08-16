Quilter Investors hires Alex Daniels as manager research analyst

Joins from Bordier UK

Cristian Angeloni
Quilter Investors has hired Alex Daniels as a manager research analyst, in a bid to expand its research hub.

Daniels joins from Bordier UK, where he worked for four years as an investment analyst focusing on equity, fixed income and alternative funds within the firm's research team. In the new role, he will report to head of manager research Kristian Cassar and be responsible for researching and analysing sector-specific and thematic equity funds to be considered for inclusion in Quilter Investors' multi-asset range, such as WealthSelect and Cirilium. Six Quilter Investors funds fail to deliver value as Covid woes continue to weigh on performance Cassar said: "I am delighted to welcome Da...

Cristian Angeloni
