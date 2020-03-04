Portugal
Why Greek bonds are the unlikely 'best in class' assets to hold
Most fixed income has performed well in 2019 aided by the change in outlook from many central banks around the world and the gross redemption yield (GRY) on many bonds have fallen to very low or negative levels.
Kames Capital's 2018 Debt World Cup: How do the top teams stack up when it comes to their bonds?
Financial performance in focus
Why the US dollar will be the 'gamechanger' of 2018
Financial markets are heavily distorted by the unprecedented market presence of central banks. Markets have become extremely sensitive to changes in central bank actions.
Asset managers sue Portuguese central bank over bond losses
Bondholders liable for Novo Banco's troubles
Three very different ways to gain European exposure
The companies using Portugal's bleak outlook to their advantage
European sovereigns: Credit trades versus rate trades
Peripheral Europe economies are diverging and investors should think of Spanish and Italian sovereigns as a rate trade, not a credit play, explains Carmignac's Sandra Crowl.
Finding growth in 'two-speed' Europe
Portugal in crisis as yields spike above 8%
Portugal's financial crisis worsened today as the country's bond yields spiked above 8% and shares plunged, following the resignation of several key politicians.
Why EMs have little room for recovery
Emerging markets have had a rough time recently. Over the past two and a half years, their economic performance has stayed behind that of developed markets.
Woolnough: Why government debt is losing ground
The hunt for a guaranteed return
Fresh eurozone crisis as Portugal court blocks austerity measures
Portugal's constitutional court has ruled against the country's planned austerity programme, putting its £78bn bailout package in jeopardy and creating a fresh crisis for the eurozone.
Monson: What will drive markets in 2013?
Guy Monson, Chief investment officer and managing partner at Sarasin & Partners, reveals the key factors that he expects to drive markets in 2013.
Invesco Perpetual's Butcher snaps up Spanish stocks
Invesco Perpetual's Stephanie Butcher has moved overweight Spain and added names from Ireland and Portugal to the European Equity Income fund, taking the view stocks are "too cheap" and investors are over-paying for core, defensive names.
Ireland returns to bond market for first time since bailout
The Republic of Ireland has returned to the capital markets for the first since it received an international bailout in 2010.
O'Neill: Twenty eurozone contradictions
Five of the Best: Peripheral stocks investors are too scared to touch
Niall Gallagher, European equities manager at GAM, has found value in unloved peripheral European equities overlooked by risk-averse investors.
Euro gains ground as Spain gets €100bn bank bailout
The single currency strengthened against the dollar today as Spain was granted a €100bn EU and IMF bailout to prop up its banking sector.