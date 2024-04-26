Assets frozen in former JPM Russia trust over alleged debts to VTB

JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa Securities (JEMA), formerly JP Morgan Russian Securities, has had a range of assets frozen due to a case being brought by Russian bank VTB over alleged debts.
According to a regulatory filing, JEMA is one of a range of JP Morgan entities that have been named as defendants in civil proceedings brought by VTB in Russian courts, which were commenced on 17 April. The claim relates to $439m held in a correspondent bank account with JP Morgan Chase Bank's New York branch, which has been blocked due to sanctions. The board of JEMA stated it was unaware of any connection between the trust and "amounts owing to VTB". Smaller board and new manager for reformed JPM Russia portfolio A Russian court granted VTB a freezing order in support of its c...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes