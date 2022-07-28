EU confirms gas rationing as Putin makes further cuts to Nord Stream 1

Ministers from 27 member states excluding Hungary backed a voluntary 15% reduction in the use gas over the winter months. The commitment could become mandatory if Russia announced it was shutting down its supply to Europe.

The move came after a more stringent rationing regime received opposition from certain member states, including Spain, Portugal and France, who argued rations for economies less reliant on Russian gas were illogical and that Germany should house the greatest burden as it championed reliance on Russia's supply for so many years.

Some island nations will remain exempt.

Russia's state-controlled energy firm Gazprom announced a sharp reduction in gas supplies through the essential Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Wednesday (28 July).

In pursuit of energy independence: The other energy solution

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said there was "no justifiable technical reason" for the cut and accused Putin of blackmailing European countries for their support of its invasion of Ukraine.

"The announcement by Gazprom that it is further cutting gas deliveries to Europe through Nord Stream 1, for no justifiable technical reason, further illustrates the unreliable nature of Russia as an energy supplier," she said.

Gas and electricity bills for vulnerable households in the UK are predicted to soar to an average of £500 a month at the start of next year, according to a warning from consultancy BFY Group.

The UK's energy price cap could rise to an average of £3,840, following the latest surge in gas prices after Russia made announced further cuts.