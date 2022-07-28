EU confirms gas rationing as Putin makes further cuts to Nord Stream 1

Voluntary 15% reduction

clock • 1 min read
Image: Some island nations will remain exempt.
Image:

Image: Some island nations will remain exempt.

The European Commission has agreed to reduce its consumption of natural gas this winter to protect the bloc from further supply constraints by Russia, as Kremlin-owned gas giant Gazprom announced there would be further cuts through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Ministers from 27 member states excluding Hungary backed a voluntary 15% reduction in the use gas over the winter months. The commitment could become mandatory if Russia announced it was shutting down its supply to Europe.

The move came after a more stringent rationing regime received opposition from certain member states, including Spain, Portugal and France, who argued rations for economies less reliant on Russian gas were illogical and that Germany should house the greatest burden as it championed reliance on Russia's supply for so many years.

Some island nations will remain exempt.

Russia's state-controlled energy firm Gazprom announced a sharp reduction in gas supplies through the essential Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Wednesday (28 July).  

In pursuit of energy independence: The other energy solution

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said there was "no justifiable technical reason" for the cut and accused Putin of blackmailing European countries for their support of its invasion of Ukraine.

"The announcement by Gazprom that it is further cutting gas deliveries to Europe through Nord Stream 1, for no justifiable technical reason, further illustrates the unreliable nature of Russia as an energy supplier," she said.

Gas and electricity bills for vulnerable households in the UK are predicted to soar to an average of £500 a month at the start of next year, according to a warning from consultancy BFY Group.

The UK's energy price cap could rise to an average of £3,840, following the latest surge in gas prices after Russia made announced further cuts.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Article 8 assets decline as product development holds steady

Rathbones maintains positive flows in H1 but profits decline

More on Economics

The NBER has not yet designated the US economy as being in recession
Economics

US economy enters technical recession

GDP drop of 0.9% in Q2

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 July 2022 • 2 min read
Henk-Jan Rikkerink, Fidelity International
Economics

Partner insight: Which is better for multi-asset - active or passive?

Passive funds have outperformed over the past 10 years but may not do so forever, says Fidelity International's Henk-Jan Rikkerink

Fidelity International
clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
Many sovereign and central bank investors who were previously resistant to ESG have now begun to adopt policies on the issue
ESG

Three quarters of sovereign wealth funds embrace ESG policies

Central bank adoption sits at 47%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 July 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

25 July 2022 • 6 min read
03

US economy enters technical recession

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

28 July 2022 • 4 min read
06

Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

26 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot