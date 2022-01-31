Following the final close for funding of the NextPower III ESG, which has ambitious plans to deliver clean energy on a mass scale, the total capital pool for the solar energy infrastructure trust exceeds $905m when including co-investments to date.

The firm said the capital raised, which came from a diverse investor base including pension funds, insurance companies, fund-of-funds and family offices, was "comfortably" above the target of $750m.

NextPower III ESG is now the firm's largest private fund, which the company claims is also the largest OECD-focused solar infrastructure fund worldwide.

NextEnergy targets £300m raise for renewable energy trust

Concentrating on solar power infrastructure, the fund will target projects in various OECD countries such as the US, Portugal, Spain, Chile and Poland.

NextEnergy said the fund will be committed to achieving the "highest standards" of ESG reporting, aligned with the EU Taxonomy as well as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

The solar infrastructure fund currently consists of 23 projects across two portfolios, with an installed capacity of 742 megawatts. A further 521 megawatt and 3 gigawatt capacity are also being considered.

Investors in the fund, who came from nine different countries, can expect to see their capital go towards generating an installed energy capacity of around 2.5 gigawatts once fully invested. This means NextPower III ESG is expected to avoid annual emissions of about 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to conservative estimates. This would be the equivalent of providing clean energy for over 1.3m homes per year.

Solar powered investment trust with all female board eyes £150m IPO

Michael Bonte-Friedheim, group CEO and founding partner, said: "There was an enormous amount of investor interest in the fund as investors' appetite towards solar, ESG and sustainability funds continued to grow."

Managing director and head of investor relations Shane Sword added: "The fundraising total is made even more momentous given the backdrop of the global pandemic which meant that the majority of our investor due diligence and onboarding was virtual, so it is a real testament to the team that we successfully fundraised and reassured investors during this unprecedented time.

"The solar industry continues to show enormous potential and I'm looking forward to announcing further capital commitments for our private funds, notably NextPower UK ESG, in the coming months."