At the last meeting, the ECB decided to raise rates by 25 basis points, the same as the previous meeting.

However, the ECB's decision to continue its hawkish policy comes with consequences. One example is the slowdown in bank lending. The constant hikes over the past year have weakened the demand for bank credit, causing a cascading slowdown in various sectors (real estate, construction) and consumer spending.

Why does the ECB continue with its hawkish policy?

The answer to this question is linked to high inflation levels and the differences among various countries in the eurozone. ECB president Christine Lagarde, following the ECB's latest monetary policy decision, explained: "Inflation in the euro area is too high and will likely remain so for too long."

Bank of America predicts one more hike from Bank of England and ECB

The ECB expects inflation to return to around 2% in 2025. A 25bp hike was confirmed on 27 July, but further increases in the coming months cannot be ruled out if inflation continues to show insufficient signs of cooling down.

Germany is the main concern, as it recorded an average price increase (harmonised inflation rate) of 6.2% in July compared to the same month in 2022. This is in stark contrast to Spain, which had an inflation rate of 2.3% last month, or Portugal, which experienced a 3.1% YoY increase.

So, what should be done? The ECB is caught between two fires, as inflation is not homogeneous throughout the EU. On one hand, it could continue to push ahead with its restrictive monetary policy to try to lower inflation in Germany.

On the other hand, countries like Spain or Portugal do not need a continuous increase in interest rates given their inflation levels.

A look at the past

The ECB is today facing inflation levels well above historical averages. The last cycle of hikes occurred in late 2005 until June 2007. However, inflation levels during that period were only slightly above the 2% target, whereas today we see an average of 8.4% in 2022 and a projected 5.4% for 2023.

ECB hikes rates to match record high as inflation set to remain 'too high for too long'

Beside the much higher level reached, today's high inflation has profoundly different causes: first, the re-openings related to the post-pandemic period have caused a sudden increase in demand after months of contraction due to restrictions. Further exacerbating this dynamic is the partial disruption of supply chains and, above all, the shock suffered by energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The example of the Bank of England

The Bank of England is facing similar dynamics, albeit with substantial differences. The inflation data for June 2023 showed an annual change in the CPI of 7.9%, compared to 5.5% for the eurozone. This 3.4pp difference prompted the BoE to increase rates by 50bp in its June meeting, above the expected 25bp.

The BoE's deposit rate now stands at 5.25% compared to the ECB's 3.75%. The eurozone and the United Kingdom are thus fighting the same war, but the battles they face are significantly different.

The UK must deal with a higher cost of living compared to the continent. One of the main causes is inflation related to the food sector, which saw an increase of 17.3% YoY in June.

The UK is the third-largest net importer globally when it comes to food and drinks. This aspect makes the country extremely vulnerable to external shocks. Additionally, the war in Ukraine has raised gas prices overall - and the UK imports 50% of its energy needs.

The Bank of England's job 'is not done' yet after 25bps hike

Lastly, we should not forget the "scars" associated with Brexit, which have caused labour shortages and generated frictions and slowdowns in goods import and export with the EU due to bureaucracy.

It should be noted, however, that in the months of April (+0.5%) and May (+0.3%), the retail sales figures, which measure the volume of goods and services sold compared to the previous month, returned to positive territory, surprising analysts' estimates.

This was due to an increase in wages that was able to partially compensate for the loss of purchasing power caused by rampant inflation, at least in the short term. Indeed, average weekly earnings increased by 7.3% excluding bonuses in the three months to May 2023 compared with the previous year.

What to expect?

The outlook for the coming months remains particularly uncertain. The ECB's moves will be guided by growth and inflation data. In any case, the message coming loud and clear from Frankfurt is that the ECB's governing council is ready to use every tool at its disposal, within the mandate's limits, to bring inflation levels back to the coveted 2% target.

Davide Petrella is portfolio manager at Moneyfarm