market abuse regulation
FCA reveals key market abuse concerns as 'some risks appear blindingly obvious'
Shines spotlight on fixed income market
FCA quizzes asset managers on market abuse controls
Questionnaires sent to firms
FCA fines UK arm of Interactive Brokers £1m for failing to report suspicious trades
Over one year period
FCA fines ex-BAML bond trader for market abuse
Paul Walter fined £60,090 by the regulator
Why firms need to plug into 'new' tech to comply with Market Abuse Regulation
How far should firms take their strategies?
Asset managers risk reputation by 'sweeping market abuse regulation under the carpet'
Failing to prioritise 'critical' regulation