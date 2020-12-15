FCA slaps 'reckless' former hedge fund CIO with ban and £100k fine

Corrado Abbattista was found to have placed "large misleading orders" for CFDs referenced to equities

The former CIO of London-based hedge fund Fenician Capital Management has been fined £100,000 and banned from regulated activity by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), following an investigation into market abuse.

Corrado Abbattista, who was a portfolio manager and partner at Fenician, created a false and misleading impression as to the supply and demand for equities between 20 January and 15 May 2017, the FCA said.

"On multiple occasions", Abbattista was found to have placed "large misleading orders" for CFDs referenced to equities, which he did not intend to execute. Simultaneously, he placed smaller orders that he did intend to execute on the opposite side of the order book to the misleading orders.

"Through his large misleading orders", the FCA said, Abbattista "falsely represented to the market an intention to buy/sell when his true intention was the opposite".

As an "experienced trader", the regulator added that Abbattista was "aware of the risk that his actions might constitute market manipulation, but recklessly went ahead with those actions anyway".

London-based Fenician was dissolved on 26 March 2019, according to Companies House. Established in December 2004, the LLP managed a European long/short equity strategy.

Abbattista was listed as a person with significant control of the company, with the ownership of between 25% and 50% of total voting rights.

Only two others are listed by Companies House as having significant control of the firm: Andrew Crane and Geoffroy Houlot, formerly of Brevan Howard.

The manipulative trading undertaken by Abbattista was identified by the FCA's internal surveillance systems, which collate order book data from leading UK equity trading venues and then run surveillance algorithms designed to identify potentially abusive behaviours.

Abbattista referred this matter to the Upper Tribunal, but his reference was withdrawn on 10 November 2020.

The FCA said the fine and the prohibition imposed "reflect the serious nature of the breach" and should "act as a deterrent to other market participants".

Executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA Mark Steward added: "Market manipulation is corrosive of market integrity, undermining clean, efficient and fair markets.

"The FCA has increased its capability to detect and take robust action against the harm to shareholder value caused by such abuse."