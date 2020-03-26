Regulators ease corporate reporting rules during coronavirus pandemic

The FCA said listed companies would have two more months to publish audited financial statements during the crisis

Regulators have announced a series of measures to ensure information continues to flow to investors and ensure capital markets can function properly during the coronavirus pandemic.

A joint statement from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Financial Reporting Council (FRC) and the Prudential Regulation Authority was released this morning (26 March) outlining several moves including giving more time for corporate reporting during the coronavirus crisis.

The statement said companies and their auditors "currently face unprecedented challenges" in preparing audited financial information.

It said the temporary relief extended the amount of time companies have to publish audited financial statements to six months from their financial year-end.

However, it added the Market Abuse Regulation was still in force and companies are still required to fulfil their obligations on inside information as soon as possible unless there is a valid reason.

The joint statement also said no adverse inferences should be drawn by other market participants should companies choose to take advantage of the extra two-month leeway.

"For a great many companies it will be a sensible decision to make in unprecedented times," the statement said.

Prelim statements

On 21 March, companies were told to cease publication of preliminary statements for at least two weeks ahead of the release of the joint statement from the regulators.

The FCA said: "Today we confirm that the moratorium can end on 5 April 2020.

"Though voluntary, the moratorium has been well observed. It has given companies with pre-scheduled results announcements the opportunity to absorb recent events and give them due consideration as they prepare their disclosures."

It added: "The FCA still believes the practice of issuing financial statements earlier than required will add unnecessarily to the pressure on companies and the audit profession at this moment.

"However, we believe that pressure can abate as companies react to the need to re-think and re-plan financial calendars in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the package of measures the three regulators are announcing today."

