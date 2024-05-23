Partner Insight: High yield fundamentals

Elevated yields and rising coupons look attractive, but credit spreads are relatively tight. This environment warrants both caution and optimism. Thomas Hanson, Head of Europe High Yield at Aegon Asset Management, discusses what we should expect in 2024 for this market.

He also touches on how high yield companies are holding up in the current environment and what he thinks will be the key performance drivers for the rest of the year.

Recorded March 2024.

