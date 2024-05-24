Aviva Investors names Fraser Lundie global head of fixed income

He will report to CIO Daniel McHugh and hold overall responsibility for the global rates, investment grade, high yield, emerging market debt and global liquidity teams. Lundie joins from Federated Hermes, where he served as head of fixed income for public markets, first joining the firm in 2010 as a senior credit portfolio manager. Prior to that, Lundie began his career as an investment associate at Fortis Investments in Paris, where he also held portfolio management and senior positions within the fixed income team. Trio of Aviva Investors funds fail to deliver value to investors ...