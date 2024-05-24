Aviva Investors names Fraser Lundie global head of fixed income

Joins from Federated Hermes

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Aviva Investors has hired Federated Hermes bond chief Fraser Lundie as its next global head of fixed income.

He will report to CIO Daniel McHugh and hold overall responsibility for the global rates, investment grade, high yield, emerging market debt and global liquidity teams. Lundie joins from Federated Hermes, where he served as head of fixed income for public markets, first joining the firm in 2010 as a senior credit portfolio manager. Prior to that, Lundie began his career as an investment associate at Fortis Investments in Paris, where he also held portfolio management and senior positions within the fixed income team. Trio of Aviva Investors funds fail to deliver value to investors ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Home REIT secures surrender of leases on over 600 properties

Pantheon teams up with iCapital to bolster distribution of semi-liquid PE strategy

More on People moves

Premier Miton's Ian Rees to assume full responsibility of multi-manager team
People moves

Premier Miton's Ian Rees to assume full responsibility of multi-manager team

Rees to lead as Hambidge steps back

Linus Uhlig
clock 29 May 2024 • 1 min read
Ewan Markson-Brown left without funds after CRUX double closure
People moves

Ewan Markson-Brown left without funds after CRUX double closure

CRUX Asia ex-Japan and CRUX China funds

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 28 May 2024 • 1 min read
abrdn promotes Dan Grandage to chief sustainability officer
People moves

abrdn promotes Dan Grandage to chief sustainability officer

Following Amanda Young’s exit

Linus Uhlig
clock 28 May 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot