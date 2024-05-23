BoE confirms 20 June rates decision but cancels all speeches prior to election

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed to Investment Week there would be neither speeches nor public statements from central bank officials, however, essential business would continue. AJ Bell attacks 'counterproductive' GB ISA as dividend jumps 21% This includes the 20 June interest rate decision, which will be the last move from the BoE before the public goes to the polls. The same practice will be adopted for the Financial Stability Report, which will still be published on 27 June. The accompanying press conference, however, has been cancelled.