Stephen Bird exits abrdn as Jason Windsor takes interim CEO role

The immediate exit of Bird comes ahead of his fourth anniversary at the firm, although he will remain at the business for a further month to "ensure a smooth handover", departing formally on 30 June. Bird will then be placed on garden leave until 31 December, after which point the remaining five months of his 12-month notice period will be paid in lieu. abrdn to close Multi-Asset Climate Solutions fund after failure to build scale Windsor takes on the role of interim group CEO as the firm begins the "process of moving to fresh leadership". According to the regulatory statement, ...