Stephen Bird exits abrdn as Jason Windsor takes interim CEO role

Stephen Bird has today stepped down as group CEO of abrdn as current group CFO takes on his position on an interim basis until an appropriate successor is found.
The immediate exit of Bird comes ahead of his fourth anniversary at the firm, although he will remain at the business for a further month to "ensure a smooth handover", departing formally on 30 June. Bird will then be placed on garden leave until 31 December, after which point the remaining five months of his 12-month notice period will be paid in lieu. abrdn to close Multi-Asset Climate Solutions fund after failure to build scale Windsor takes on the role of interim group CEO as the firm begins the "process of moving to fresh leadership". According to the regulatory statement, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes